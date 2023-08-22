Fate Of MLB All-Star Decided Amid Rumored Relationships With Underage Girls

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been "placed on administrative leave until further notice" amid allegations of multiple improper relationships with underage girls, MLB.com's Adam Berry reports.

Franco and the Rays had previously agreed to his placement on the restricted list on August 14, which was extended through Monday (August 21), prior to the agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association Tuesday (August 22) morning.

A complaint against Franco was filed by a 17-year-old girl in his native Dominican Republic in July, the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported on August 14. The report came after a Facebook post re-shared on X claimed Franco "was dating a 14 year old and she is exposing him after he didn't send her the hush money."

Diario Libre specified that the underage girl who filed the complaint was not the girl mentioned in the social media posts. The Dominican Attorney General's Office confirmed it was investigating the allegations.

Franco appeared to deny the allegations in a video shared on Instagram Live.

“They say that I’m in public with a little girl, that I’m running around with a minor,” Franco said in Spanish. “People don’t know what to do with their time. They don’t know what they’re talking about.