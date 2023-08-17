Rumored Relationships With Underage Girls Will Likely End All-Star's Career

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco's career is likely over amid rumors of inappropriate relationships with multiple underage girls, a source close to Major League Baseball's investigation into Franco told MLB insider Héctor Gómez on Thursday (August 17).

"A person very close to the investigations into the case of Wander Franco: 'It will be very unlikely that Wander Franco will play in MLB again, judging by the results of the investigations that are currently being carried out, which directly commit him to the accusations against him,'"

A complaint against Franco, 22, was filed by a 17-year-old girl in his native Dominican Republic in July, the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported on Tuesday (August 14).