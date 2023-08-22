Architectural Digest recently unveiled a curated selection of the finest Airbnb accommodations in different states across the country. Whether one is in the mood for an urban retreat, a secluded countryside escape or a coastal paradise, the varied collection highlights an array of exceptional options to suit your every desire. A world of comfort, style and unparalleled hospitality awaits once an extraordinary stay at these trendsetting Airbnbs is booked.

Private Luxury in Las Vegas has been recognized as one of the best getaway homes during a visit.

AD reserved a few words of praise for the gorgeous setting,

“Mixing houndstooth fabrics and Philippe Starck ghost chairs with pops of primary colors gives this three-bedroom home a new lease on life. An outdoor swimming pool and covered pergola are a respite from a hot desert day.”

As described by its host,

“We paid great attention to detail and spared no expense for your comfort. High-end towels, linens, and bedding are just some of the luxuries. Plasma screens throughout, free wifi, BBQ & outside dining. Minutes from Downtown/Fremont Street Experience, Smith Center, Las Vegas Strip, amazing restaurants, the best outlets in Las Vegas and much more.

Our home is beautifully furnished, clean and luxurious. Everything is fresh and new; no detail was ignored and no expense was spared to ensure that our home is well stocked and comfortable for our friends, family and guests.

The home is perfect for family getaways, business travelers, and those looking to have a five-star experience just off of the Las Vegas Strip. Our quintessential desert retreat features indoor-outdoor living and dining at its best. The sparkling private pool, outdoor cooking and dining areas, and comfortable patio afford visitors the perfect setting to unwind and soak up the warm desert sun.”

