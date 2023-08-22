The One Restaurant You Need To Visit In South Carolina

South Carolina is home to an incredible selection of restaurants, and while there are plenty to add to your bucket list of eateries to try, there's one that was recognized as being the one restaurant in the state you simply have to visit.

The Daily Meal took a deep dive in rankings and reviews of top restaurants in each state, both casual and upscale, to see which eateries are a must-try for both locals and tourists. Additionally, the list factors in restaurants that are "emblematic of their state's history, culinary traditions and preferred cuisine."

According to the list, the one restaurant in South Carolina that all foodies and lovers of delicious meals need to visit at some point is Husk.

Husk is located at 76 Queen Street in Charleston.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Husk, which was the restaurant that put now-legendary Southern chef and restauranteur Sean Brock on the map, utilizes local ingredients and modern approaches to give classic Southern cuisine a fresh and upscale twist. Its lunch-only fried chicken and cheeseburgers are among the nation's best, and its daily-changing dinner menu also may include items such as smoked sausage and cornmeal fritters with Kentucky bacon and housemade peach jelly; crispy catfish with Carolina Gold rice and peanuts and green curry broth; and Heritage pork with sweet potato fingerlings, apples, spiced pecans and sorghum."

Check out the full list at thedailymeal.com to see more must-try restaurants around the country.