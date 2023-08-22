The Rolling Stones Seemingly Announce New Album In A Sneaky Way

Did The Rolling Stones just sneakily announce a new album? Fans sure seem to think so. A suspicious ad recently popped up in the English newspaper the Hackney Gazette for a new company by the name of "Hackney Diamonds." Although branded as "specialists in glass repair," there are some pretty blatant clues that it's actually the Stones. For one, the "i" in "Diamonds" is dotted with the band's tongue logo. The text in the ad also name drops several Stones songs, reading: "Our friendly staff promises you satisfaction. When you say gimme shelter, we'll fix your shattered windows." It also says "Est. 1962," which happens to be the year the band was formed.

If a new album called Hackney Diamonds is in fact coming, we might be getting it next month. The ad also states that the new store is opening September 2023.

The ad also leads readers to a Hackney Diamonds website, which gives the opportunity to "register your interest now." If you click the button, a form appears to give your name and email address. If you read the fine print, you'll notice it's run by Universal Music Group, which also happens to be the Stones' label. The band has been hinting at a new album for a while and are reportedly working on songs with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. This will be their first album since 2016's Blue & Lonesome and Charlie Watts' death.

See the ad in a post below.