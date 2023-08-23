Brittany Mahomes Limiting Social Media To Deal With Less 'Horrible People'

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said she's limiting her social media usage in an effort to avoid dealing with "horrible people" while participating in a Q&A session on her Instagram account.

"Unfortunately, the less I share the less I have to deal with horrible people," Brittany wrote in response to a follower who said they wish she'd post more often.

Earlier this year, Brittany called critics of her brother-in-law, Jackson, "ignorant" during a recent Q&A session with followers on her Instagram account.

“They are ignorant,” Brittany wrote in a Q&A session on her Instagram account in April via the New York Post. “He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s–t about him. So it’s best to just shut up.”

Both Jackson and Brittany have faced public scrutiny for their social media antics amid Patrick's historic success during his NFL career, though some of the negativity toward Brittany seemed to have lessened during the Chiefs' last Super Bowl run earlier this year.