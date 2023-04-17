Brittany Mahomes Defends Brother-In-Law Against Critics

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, called critics of her brother-in-law, Jackson, "ignorant" during a recent Q&A session with followers on her Instagram account.

The 27-year-old was asked "how do you feel about the comments about your [Brother-In-Law] on Sunday (April 16).

“They are ignorant,” Brittany wrote via the New York Post. “He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s–t about him. So it’s best to just shut up.”

Both Jackson and Brittany have faced public scrutiny for their social media antics amid Patrick's historic success during his NFL career, though some of the negativity toward Brittany seemed to have lessened during the Chiefs' last Super Bowl run earlier this year.

Jackson, however, has continued to be the target of jokes from NFL fans and recently faced accusations of sexual assault in relation to an alleged incident involving a restaurant owner and assault in relation to an incident involving a waiter, the Kansas City Star reported last month.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Vaughn told the Star. “And I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

Attorney Brandan Davies, who is representing Mahomes, denied his client committed any wrongdoing in a statement to the Kansas City Star.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” Brandan Davies said. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

Prior to the alleged incident, Jackson Mahomes had received criticism solely for social media incidents, which included dancing on the number of late Washington Commanders star Sean Taylor during a game in which Washington retired the legendary safety's number while hosting the Chiefs in October 2021. Jackson and Brittany were also scrutinized after a viral celebration that showed Brittany spraying champagne onto Chiefs fans from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium after the team's AFC Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills in January 2022.

In February, Patrick Mahomes capped off a historic season with a gutsy performance during the Chiefs' 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, winning the Super Bowl MVP award for the second time in his career. The quarterback threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 27 passing, while also recording 44 yards on six rushing attempts, despite appearing to re-injure his late in the second quarter.

Mahomes scrambled for 26 yards on the Chiefs' final possession to setup deep in Eagles' territory with the game tied 35-35 just before the two-minute warning. A crucial holding call three plays later led to Kansas City running out the clock before Harrison Butker's game-winning 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining.

Mahomes' historic Super Bowl performance came just three days after he won his second Associated Press NFL MVP award, having led all NFL quarterbacks with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes during the regular season. The 27-year-old had previously won the AP NFL MVP award during his second NFL season and his first as a starter in 2018.

The Chiefs have now won three Super Bowls in franchise history, which included winning Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.