Every state has its culinary secrets, and Nevada is no exception. Behind trendy, go-to spots and Instagrammable dining locations lie the hidden gems known as the state's best cult-favorite restaurants.

These iconic and enigmatic dining establishments transcend the ordinary, drawing in a dedicated following of foodies who are searching for much more than just a yummy meal. As a matter of fact, such culinary sanctuaries sprinkle layers upon layers of flavors and experiences that leave guests full yet wanting seconds.

LoveFood.com determined the best cult-favorite restaurant in each state based on their team's firsthand experiences, honest user reviews and awards and accolades:

"Every state has its legendary restaurants. These are the places with fiercely loyal followings – be that due to awards and accolades or word of mouth – that you simply shouldn’t miss out on visiting. From historic spots to high-end haunts, and diners that have made their way onto the small screen to pizzerias that have inspired movies, we've found the best cult-favorite restaurant in every state and DC."

Tacos El Gordo in Las Vegas is included in the list for the following reasons:

"Now with seven locations, the hype is real for this no-frills, family-operated taco company on the Strip. Using handmade corn tortillas, top grade meats, and from-scratch salsas and guac, it attracts a huge crowd of hungry customers and is consistently highly ranked and recommended, despite the many far flashier restaurants nearby. When your food is this good, it doesn’t matter about the design; the people will come, and they will keep coming."