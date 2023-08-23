Watch Lana Del Rey Fans Get Knocked Down By An Invisible Force

Lana Del Rey fans were in for a surprise—and not the good kind—during a recent set at Foro Sol in Mexico City. As video shows, an invisible force seemingly knocks down several members in the crowd. It looks totally bizarre (and honestly kind of supernatural).

G. Keith Still, who's an expert in crowd science, spoke to The Messenger about the incident, suggesting it may have been caused by “progressive crowd collapse."

"It's called a progressive crowd collapse, where the momentum of one person knocking into another increases significantly," he explained. "I think the phrase 'domino effect' is quite appropriate. If you stack dominoes up, a domino can knock over another domino one-and-a-half times its size, simply because you're turning a potential energy into kinetic energy. You're changing the force. So it's very easy when you get into close proximity when the crowd is packed together to actually knock the whole thing over as one."

Thankfully, no one was hurt as a result of the collapse. Watch footage of the domino effect wave below.