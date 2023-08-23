Watch Lana Del Rey Fans Get Knocked Down By An Invisible Force

By Katrina Nattress

August 24, 2023

Lana Del Rey Performs at BST Hyde Park
Photo: Getty Images Europe

Lana Del Rey fans were in for a surprise—and not the good kind—during a recent set at Foro Sol in Mexico City. As video shows, an invisible force seemingly knocks down several members in the crowd. It looks totally bizarre (and honestly kind of supernatural).

G. Keith Still, who's an expert in crowd science, spoke to The Messenger about the incident, suggesting it may have been caused by “progressive crowd collapse."

"It's called a progressive crowd collapse, where the momentum of one person knocking into another increases significantly," he explained. "I think the phrase 'domino effect' is quite appropriate. If you stack dominoes up, a domino can knock over another domino one-and-a-half times its size, simply because you're turning a potential energy into kinetic energy. You're changing the force. So it's very easy when you get into close proximity when the crowd is packed together to actually knock the whole thing over as one."

Thankfully, no one was hurt as a result of the collapse. Watch footage of the domino effect wave below.

Earlier this week, LDR announced a small run of US tour dates, which you can check out below.

Sept. 14 – Franklin, Tenn. at FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept. 17 – Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 19 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 21 – Huntsville, Ala. at Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, Fla. at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 – Tampa, Fla. at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 – Brandon, Miss. at Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 29 – Charlotte, N.C. at PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 3 – Pittsburgh, Penn. at The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct. 5 – Charleston, W.Va. – Charleston Coliseum

Lana Del Rey
