Lana Del Rey Surprises Fans With Small US Tour: See The Dates

Lana Del Rey just wrapped up the festival circuit and now she's treating American fans with more chances to see her perform live. On Monday, August 21st, the singer announced a small tour across the US starting this fall.

The 10-date run will kick off on September 14th in Franklin, Tennessee, and wrap up less than a month later in Charleston, West Virginia on October 5th. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, August 25th at 10:00 A.M. local time at livenation.com. Check out the dates below:

Sept. 14 – Franklin, Tenn. at FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept. 17 – Austin, Texas at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 19 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 21 – Huntsville, Ala. at Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, Fla. at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 – Tampa, Fla. at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 – Brandon, Miss. at Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 29 – Charlotte, N.C. at PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 3 – Pittsburgh, Penn. at The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct. 5 – Charleston, W.Va. – Charleston Coliseum

Lana's US tour comes after she released her ninth studio album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. in March. She also released a new single called "Say Yes to Heaven." After the acoustic track leaked online and went viral on TikTok, the song was officially released on streaming platforms. That same day, Taylor Swift's deluxe version of her 10th studio album Midnights dropped and featured a revamped version of her collab with Del Rey "Snow on the Beach," after fans complained that the alternative pop star's vocals were prominent enough on the original track.