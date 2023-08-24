Brittany Mahomes Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

"Unfortunately, the less I share the less I have to deal with horrible people," Brittany wrote in response to a follower who said they wish she'd post more often.

Earlier this year, Brittany called critics of her brother-in-law, Jackson, "ignorant" during a recent Q&A session with followers on her Instagram account.

“They are ignorant,” Brittany wrote in a Q&A session on her Instagram account in April via the New York Post. “He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s–t about him. So it’s best to just shut up.”

Both Jackson and Brittany have faced public scrutiny for their social media antics amid Patrick's historic success during his NFL career, though some of the negativity toward Brittany seemed to have lessened during the Chiefs' last Super Bowl run earlier this year. Jackson, however, has continued to be the target of jokes from NFL fans and recently faced accusations of sexual assault in relation to an alleged incident involving a restaurant owner and assault in relation to an incident involving a waiter, the Kansas City Star reported last month.

Prior to the alleged incident, Jackson Mahomes had received criticism solely for social media incidents, which included dancing on the number of late Washington Commanders star Sean Taylor during a game in which Washington retired the legendary safety's number while hosting the Chiefs in October 2021. Jackson and Brittany were also scrutinized after a viral celebration that showed Brittany spraying champagne onto Chiefs fans from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium after the team's AFC Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills in January 2022.

In February, Patrick Mahomes capped off a historic season with a gutsy performance during the Chiefs' 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, winning the Super Bowl MVP award for the second time in his career. The quarterback threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 27 passing, while also recording 44 yards on six rushing attempts, despite appearing to re-injure his late in the second quarter.

Mahomes scrambled for 26 yards on the Chiefs' final possession to setup deep in Eagles' territory with the game tied 35-35 just before the two-minute warning. A crucial holding call three plays later led to Kansas City running out the clock before Harrison Butker's game-winning 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining.

Mahomes' historic Super Bowl performance came just three days after he won his second Associated Press NFL MVP award, having led all NFL quarterbacks with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes during the regular season. The 27-year-old had previously won the AP NFL MVP award during his second NFL season and his first as a starter in 2018.

The Chiefs have now won three Super Bowls in franchise history, which included winning Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.