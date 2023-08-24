Donald Trump To Surrender In Atlanta Over Election Conspiracy Case

Former President Donald Trump is heading down to Georgia on Thursday (August 24) to surrender on multiple charges related to a wide-ranging conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. It will mark the fourth time that Trump has been arrested after leaving office.

Trump is facing 13 charges as part of a sprawling 41-count indictment. Those charges include racketeering, conspiracy charges, and soliciting a public official to violate their oath of office.

This time, when Trump surrenders, he is expected to have a mugshot taken as part of the booking process. Local officials in Fulton County have stressed that Trump and the 18 other co-defendants would be treated no differently than any other criminal facing charges.

"He can expect a humiliating experience," Atlanta-based attorney Michael Harper told Insider. "Just being searched, photographed, and fingerprinted amongst other people."

Trump's lawyers previously negotiated a bond agreement in which he will post a $200,000 cash bail. He will also be restricted from intimidating witnesses and his co-defendants.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has given the 19 defendants a deadline of noon on Friday to turn themselves in. If they do not, she has said she will seek a warrant for their arrest.