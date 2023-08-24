Georgia Restaurant Named One Of The 25 Best In America

By Sarah Tate

August 24, 2023

Photo: gbh007/iStock/Getty Images

A restaurant in Georgia has found a place in the national spotlight, earning a spot among the best restaurants in the country.

The Manual searched around the country for incredible and memorable restaurants that make an impression, compiling a list of the 25 best restaurants in America right now. According to the site:

"These are the places that will make you love food even more. It could be the pairing of a dry red wine or the presentation of a remarkable dish. Maybe it's a classic dish that's been turned out in a city for generations. Perhaps it's a Michelin star-winning chef redefining what it means to eat in America."

Among the best restaurants the country has to offer at the moment is Karv Kitchen. This Atlanta-area eatery serves up delicious fast casual Greek cuisine with classic dishes and flavors like grilled lamb chops, gyros, tzatziki and more that will transport you right to the Mediterranean — all without leaving the state!

Karv Kitchen is located at 5126 Peachtree Boulevard, Suite 200B, in Chamblee.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Set just outside of town north of Atlanta, Karv Kitchen is a family Greek spot that draws locals and tourists alike. The rotisserie meats are expertly cooked and the loukoubombs are the stuff of legend, a European donut of sorts that is bite-sized, golden brown, and a perfect way to cap off a meal (with a cup of coffee, preferably."

Check out the full list at themanual.com to see more of the country's best restaurants.

