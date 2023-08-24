Pennsylvania Eatery Named 'Most Legendary' Restaurant In The Entire State

How does a restaurant reach "legendary" status?

Perhaps, it's years and years of exceptional service and cuisine that patrons can't help but to rave about. "Cult favorite" eateries are built upon their menu. If the food offered at the establishment is of higher quality than all surrounding locations, a following of loyal customers will come back time and time again for the same delicious meals. It's kind of like the saying "if it's not broke, don't fix it." While there are many new restaurants to try, why abandon something you can count on like the most legendary restaurant in Pennsylvania?

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most legendary restaurant in all of Pennsylvania is Pat's King of Steaks located in Philadelphia.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most legendary restaurant in the entire state:

"Generally considered the inventor of the Philly cheesesteak, this Philadelphia icon has been serving great sandwiches since 1930. People have a lot to say about the perfect cheesesteak, and a lot of people are more than willing to die on the hill that Pat’s is the best of the best. Of course, lots of other people think that accolade belongs to rival Geno’s Steaks, which was founded in 1966 and sits just across the street. We call that the perfect excuse to try both…"

For a continued list of the most legendary restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.