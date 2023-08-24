Roger Waters Peels Back Layers Of 'Time' On Solo Version: Listen

Roger Waters is giving fans another taste of what to expect from his upcoming reworked version of The Dark Side of the Moon with a solo rendition of "Time." This version pulls back the layers of the Pink Floyd classic, opting for a more atmospheric production that showcases Waters' voice.

This re-recorded track follows a reimagined version of "Money," which was released in July.

"When we recorded the stripped down songs for the Lockdown Sessions, the 50th anniversary of the release of Dark Side of The Moon was looming on the horizon," Waters explained in a statement about the project. "It occurred to to me that Dark Side of the Moon could well be a suitable candidate for a similar re-working, partly as a tribute to the original work, but also to re-address the political and emotional message of the whole album. I discussed it with Gus and Sean, and when we'd stopped giggling and shouting 'You must be f**king mad' at one another we decided to take it on."

"It's turned out really great and I'm excited for everyone to hear it," he continued. "It's not a replacement for the original which, obviously, is irreplaceable. But it is a way for the seventy nine year old man to look back across the intervening fifty years into the eyes of the twenty nine year old and say, to quote a poem of mine about my Father, 'We did our best, we kept his trust, our Dad would have been proud of us'. And also it is a way for me to honor a recording that Nick and Rick and Dave and I have every right to be very proud of."

The Dark Side of the Moon Redux is set to arrive on October 6 via SGB Music. Listen to "Time" below.