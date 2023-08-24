This Steakhouse Was Named Colorado's Oldest Restaurant

Restaurants that have been open for decades hold a special place in the hearts of Americans. A combination of great service, iconic decor, and delicious menu items usually keep people coming back. After all, a healthy customer base full of longtime patrons and newcomers is the key to longevity.

If you're looking to dine at a historic eatery, LoveFood found every state's oldest restaurant that's still delighting diners. The website states, "In some cases, a state's oldest restaurant may not come highly recommended – here, we've picked the oldest and most historic place in each state that's worth seeking out and still serves great food."

Buckhorn Exchange was named Colorado's most historic restaurant! Here's why it was chosen:

"Stepping into the Buckhorn Exchange's taxidermy-stuffed dining room is a bit like stepping back into the Old West – it was opened in 1893 by Henry H. 'Shorty Scout' Zietz, an eccentric figure from the era and a friend of the famous William 'Buffalo Bill' Cody. Now, the age-old spot tends to draw tourists rather than ranchers and miners, and impresses them with a menu featuring buffalo steak, Rocky Mountain oysters (bull testicles), and, when available, rattlesnake."