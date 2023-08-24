WATCH: Alleged Burglar Drinks Gasoline During Arrest In Seattle

Footage shared by Seattle police shows a man accused of breaking into a home guzzling gasoline before his arrest. Authorities said the home invasion happened Friday (August 11) in the 8400 block of 5th Avenue Southwest, according to a Wednesday afternoon (August 23) news release.

Police responded to a 911 call from a man who said his 17-year-old daughter notified him of someone trying to break into their home with a stick. Officers pulled up to the house around 11:30 a.m. but the girl was too scared to answer the door for them, officials said. That's when cops reportedly heard "loud banging noises" from inside the home and breached the front door to look for both the victim and suspect.

Officers found the male suspect with a hammer and gas can inside the homeowner's vehicle in the garage, police said. When they asked the man to get out of the car, the alleged intruder started drinking fuel out of the container, according to authorities.

SPD said the suspect continued chugging gas even as officers demanded he stop, forcing cops to break the driver-side window and pull him out of the vehicle. The man was taken into custody after resisting arrest, and Seattle Fire gave him aid on the scene. They later found the teenage victim and escorted her safely out of the home.

The 40-year-old suspect was booked into King County Jail for residential burglary.