Washington Man Shot While Allegedly Breaking Into Ex-Girlfriend's Home

By Zuri Anderson

May 25, 2021

An investigation is underway after authorities said a Washington man was shot while allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house, according to KOMO.

Thurston County deputies responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Cooper Estates Ln NW on Saturday around 1 a.m. Officials said a 32-year-old man from Olympia forced his way into the ex-girlfriend's home and was armed with a metal pipe. They added that the woman, her children and her current boyfriend were inside the house at the time.

That's when the current boyfriend reportedly shot the intruder as he was breaking into her home, police said.

The 32-year-old was taken to Harborview Medical Center for his injuries. He's expected to survive.

Reporters said when he's released from the hospital, he will be booked into jail on charges of burglary, first-degree domestic violence, first-degree assault, and felony harassment.

Some wild domestic incidents have been reported across the United States recently. A woman in Utah allegedly set her boyfriend's RV on fire while he was still inside. A Minnesota woman allegedly drove through a cemetery the day of her ex-boyfriend's funeral.

