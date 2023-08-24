Woman Used Spicy Tortilla Chip To Light House On Fire

A woman is accused of using a spicy tortilla chip to start a house fire.

Patricia Williams, 42, of Nixa, Missouri, remains jailed on first-degree arson and other warrants in relation to an incident that took place at a Greene County home on August 11, OzarksFirst.com reports. Police arrived at the scene and observed smoke coming from the back door as people stood in the front yard of the home, according to a probable cause report obtained by the website.

A witness accused Williams of starting the fire and she was detained by police at the scene. Witnesses inside the home claimed to have seen Williams pour gasoline out of a soda bottle and onto clothes located on the floor of the house's laundry room. The 42-year-old then lit Takis tortilla chips on fire and tossed them onto the gasoline soaked clothes and floor.

Three other people were reported to be inside the house at the time of the incident but managed to escape without experiencing injuries. Williams, who was reported to have been seen on surveillance footage prepaying for $2 worth of gasoline before the fire took place, admitted that she started the fire intentionally and using the chips because she knew their grease content would support combustion while speaking to police, according to court documents obtained by OzarksFirst.com.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court again on September 6.