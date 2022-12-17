3 Killed In Pittsburgh House Fire

Three people were killed in relation to an overnight three-alarm fire in Pittsburgh, local officials confirmed on Saturday (December 17) via NBC News.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire confirmed that it received multiple calls regarding a house fire in the 3400 block of McClure Avenue early Saturday morning.

Four children were reported to be inside the home at the time firefighters arrived at the scene, an emergency call recorded by Broadcastify confirmed.

The incident was initially reported to be a two-alarm fire that included "heavy fire throughout" before later being upgraded to a three-alarm fire, according to multiple tweets shared by the Pittsburgh Public Safety verified account.