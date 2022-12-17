3 Killed In Pittsburgh House Fire

By Jason Hall

December 17, 2022

Photo: Pittsburgh Public Safety

Three people were killed in relation to an overnight three-alarm fire in Pittsburgh, local officials confirmed on Saturday (December 17) via NBC News.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire confirmed that it received multiple calls regarding a house fire in the 3400 block of McClure Avenue early Saturday morning.

Four children were reported to be inside the home at the time firefighters arrived at the scene, an emergency call recorded by Broadcastify confirmed.

The incident was initially reported to be a two-alarm fire that included "heavy fire throughout" before later being upgraded to a three-alarm fire, according to multiple tweets shared by the Pittsburgh Public Safety verified account.

A female victim was reported to be taken to the hospital in "stable but serious condition" about an hour later and a firefighter was also reported to receive treatment for an arm laceration.

The fire was declared under control at around 3:50 a.m. and three previously unaccounted for occupants were later found dead inside the home, Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed in its final update on the situation.

"UPDATE 4: Three occupants have been located deceased inside the home," Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted. "The @RedCrossGPA has been notified to provide assistance."

The victims involved in the overnight house fire haven't been publicly identified as of Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, local officials confirmed.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.