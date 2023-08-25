Georgia Eatery Named The Best 'Cult-Favorite' Restaurant In The State

Popular restaurants and chains are loved by many for a reason, serving up delicious meals and unique culinary creations that you might not find at other eateries. However, some restaurants have such a dedicated following that they have become legendary, a cult favorite that is maybe not widely known but deeply beloved by those who have stopped by.

Using user reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiling a list of the best "cult-favorite" restaurant in each state, "from historic spots to high-end haunts, and diners that have made their way onto the small screen to pizzerias that have inspired movies."

According to the site, the most legendary Georgia restaurant with a "fiercely loyal" following in the Peach State is Gunshow. At this Atlanta eatery, diners are right in the thick of things, with the tables seated up right alongside the kitchen so everyone can see the action for themselves.

Gunshow is located at 924 Garrett Street.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Fresh and fiercely trendy, Gunshow serves up an innovative, varying menu of seasonal, Southern-inspired small plates to a packed house, night after night. The restaurant has been designed to have zero separation between guests and kitchen; diners are seated at communal tables in view of the stoves, and food and drinks are delivered by the chefs and bartenders, tableside. The hype for this place is real, and people go crazy for the inventive flavors, chaotic vibe, and stylish plating."

Check out the full list on LoveFood to see more of the cult-favorite restaurants around the country.