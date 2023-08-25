Gucci Mane Links With J. Cole & Mike WiLL-Made-It For 'There I Go'

"There I Go" is one of several songs Gucci Mane has delivered this year. After kicking off 2023 with "King Snipe" featuring Kodak Black, the father of two served up other stand-out collaborations like "06 Gucci" featuring DaBaby and 21 Savage as well as "Pissy" with Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick. He also dropped off bangers like "Married With Millions," "Woppenheimer," and "Now It's Real." Earlier this month, Gucci released his previous single "Broken Hearted."



Gucci Mane has been firing off all of these songs in preparation for his upcoming album Breath Of Fresh Air. He revealed the plans for his 16th studio album back in June. Look out for the project arriving on October 13 and press play on Gucci Mane's new banger with J. Cole and Mike WiLL Made-It below.

