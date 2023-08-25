Gucci Mane Links With J. Cole & Mike WiLL-Made-It For 'There I Go'

By Tony M. Centeno

August 25, 2023

Gucci Mane, J. Cole & Mike WiLL Made-It

Gucci Mane and J. Cole link up for their first-ever collaboration, and it's iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere.

On Friday, August 25, the 1017 founder released his new single "There I Go" featuring J. Cole and Mike WiLL Made-It. With Mike behind the boards, Cole kicks off the song with authentic bars about his thoughts on life before Gucci comes through with his verse.

"Gucci Mane and J. Cole, the collaboration/They poked the bear and woke the bear up out of hibernation," Gucci raps. "These boys exaggeratin', do a lot of fabrication/But ain't no gimmicks in my gang, this s**t ain't animations/Now Mike WiLL Made-It and Gucci Mane slayed it."

"There I Go" is one of several songs Gucci Mane has delivered this year. After kicking off 2023 with "King Snipe" featuring Kodak Black, the father of two served up other stand-out collaborations like "06 Gucci" featuring DaBaby and 21 Savage as well as "Pissy" with Roddy Ricch and Nardo Wick. He also dropped off bangers like "Married With Millions," "Woppenheimer," and "Now It's Real." Earlier this month, Gucci released his previous single "Broken Hearted."

Gucci Mane has been firing off all of these songs in preparation for his upcoming album Breath Of Fresh Air. He revealed the plans for his 16th studio album back in June. Look out for the project arriving on October 13 and press play on Gucci Mane's new banger with J. Cole and Mike WiLL Made-It below.

