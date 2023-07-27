J. Cole Reveals How He Improved His Mental Health, Praises Women In Hip-Hop
By Tony M. Centeno
July 27, 2023
J. Cole opens up about a slew of topics in a rare interview.
On Tuesday, July 25, Peacock shared previews of Kevin Hart's upcoming episode of his series "Hart to Heart." In one clip, Hart asks the Dreamville founder about what he thinks about the current state of Hip-Hop. Cole said it's "fire" especially now that there are so many young artists with different styles. He also gives credit where credit is due to all the ladies who've been dominating the genre lately from Ice Spice to Sexyy Red.
“I think it’s fire,” Cole began. “It’s a whole different ball game, like a whole different crop of young superstars and styles."
"I’ve been feeling this for like maybe a year or two," he continued. "I hate to say it ’cause it almost sounds like pandering, but I really do think like, man, it’s a lot of fire female rappers. I feel like they’re doing some of the most exciting — commercially — they’re giving us a lot of fire moments and I feel like that’s something that wasn’t around when we was growing up."
This isn't the first time he's co-signed the new generation of female artists. He recently hopped on BIA's banger "London," popped on his artist Ari Lennox at her recent show and also spit a verse for the intro of Summer Walker's Clear 2 EP.
Later on in his chat with Hart, Cole elaborates on the status of his mental health. He reveals that he's been in a better place mentally thanks to a personal social media ban and "transcendental meditation" courtesy of his new publicist.
“So I got with this new publicist, Kathryn Frazier, and she’s [an] amazing woman," he said according to VIBE. "She was telling me how she was into meditation, transcendental meditation. And I had flirted with it in my early twenties, practice it a little bit..didn’t know what I was doing, but had a nice little experience. But I didn’t dive into it. But mind you, her telling me about that was coinciding with me, realizing, yo, something, something’s going on.
Kevin Hart's latest episode of "Hart to Heart" is available on Peacock now.