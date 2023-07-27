J. Cole Reveals How He Improved His Mental Health, Praises Women In Hip-Hop

"I’ve been feeling this for like maybe a year or two," he continued. "I hate to say it ’cause it almost sounds like pandering, but I really do think like, man, it’s a lot of fire female rappers. I feel like they’re doing some of the most exciting — commercially — they’re giving us a lot of fire moments and I feel like that’s something that wasn’t around when we was growing up."



This isn't the first time he's co-signed the new generation of female artists. He recently hopped on BIA's banger "London," popped on his artist Ari Lennox at her recent show and also spit a verse for the intro of Summer Walker's Clear 2 EP.



Later on in his chat with Hart, Cole elaborates on the status of his mental health. He reveals that he's been in a better place mentally thanks to a personal social media ban and "transcendental meditation" courtesy of his new publicist.



“So I got with this new publicist, Kathryn Frazier, and she’s [an] amazing woman," he said according to VIBE. "She was telling me how she was into meditation, transcendental meditation. And I had flirted with it in my early twenties, practice it a little bit..didn’t know what I was doing, but had a nice little experience. But I didn’t dive into it. But mind you, her telling me about that was coinciding with me, realizing, yo, something, something’s going on.

Kevin Hart's latest episode of "Hart to Heart" is available on Peacock now.