Polo G & His Brother Charged After Raid At L.A. Mansion Over Robbery Case

By Tony M. Centeno

August 25, 2023

Polo G and his brother are facing numerous charges following the Los Angeles Police Department's raid on the rapper's home.

According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, August 24, the Hall of Fame rapper and his brother Taurean a.k.a Trench Baby were arrested for separate crimes. Polo G was charged with illegal possession of the short-barreled rifle after police found multiple firearms on his property. His brother was charged with robbery in connection to a report that was filed by an alleged victim who claimed Trench Baby robbed him in Granada Hills during a music video shoot earlier this month.

"We are waiting [for] additional information. The charges against Polo are very unusual given the timing and alleged knowledge of the police," Polo G's lawyer Bradford Cohen said in a statement. "We believe once all the facts come out it will be a very different picture than how the charges look on paper. We look forward to challenging the accusations and vindicating our client."

A man told police on August 15 that Trench Baby pulled out a handgun with an extended magazine and demanded that he empty his pockets. He also allegedly ordered the man to wire him money to an unspecified bank account. Trench Baby and Polo G were released from jail following the raid, but were apprehended by police again just hours later due to outstanding warrants both Chicago-born brothers had out on them since last April for a separate incident.

Police officers in Burbank waited until Wednesday night to arrest Polo and Trench in connection to warrants for kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery. The "Pop Out" rapper was released after he posted a $100,000 bond. His brother also had to cough up $100,000 for bail in the Burbank case after he posted a separate $100,000 for the robbery case in Los Angeles.

