The culinary landscapes are ever-evolving in the South, reflecting the artistry and innovation that chefs and restaurateurs bring to the table year after year.

2023 isn't over yet, but that didn't stop Southern Living from crowning the best new eateries in the region.

The editors' criteria for deciding who made the cut are extensive:

"The establishments on this list stand out in an industry that’s crowded, competitive, and full of talent...

...But a great restaurant is more than just what's on the plate. Service and hospitality are also important, as is the way a restaurant supports and treats its staff and the wider community. Whether you’re a local, or just visiting, these places aim to make everyone feel welcome."

Birdie's in Austin landed on the exclusive list for its captivating concept:

"At the bright and airy Birdie’s, customers order food at a walk-up counter and seat themselves—often at outdoor picnic tables. It’s first come, first served, and there are no reservations (they don’t even have a phone). The vibe may be casual, but the restaurant takes its food seriously. Life and business partners Arjav Ezekiel and Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel offer a constantly changing menu with a tight focus on handmade pastas plus seasonally influenced small and large plates like beef tartare with pecans and roasted garlic or red snapper with fresh veggies and a butter sauce. Fans flock here for the impressive wine list as much as for the food. Whether you order by the bottle or the glass, you’ll find plenty of new things to try; Birdie’s prides itself on working with smaller producers. Order whatever dessert is on the menu; whether it’s vanilla soft serve topped with blood orange-infused olive oil or a warm chocolate chip cookie, you’ll be very glad you did."

Also recognized for its innovative recipes is Roots Southern Table in Farmers Branch:

"It doesn’t take long to get cozy at Roots Southern Table, which is in Farmers Branch, a city just north of Dallas suburbs. This is the latest project from chef Tiffany Derry, who won Fan Favorite on the seventh season of Bravo’s Top Chef. The menu features Southern comfort food with an international twist that pays respect to the meals she grew up eating. Everything is seasonal and flavorful—all while maintaining a focus on waste reduction. Settle in with cast-iron cornbread drizzled with Steen’s cane syrup and served with mesquite-smoked butter, and then try what Derry calls 'My Mother’s Gumbo,' a dark roux and okra-filled homage to her Louisiana family to the east. The space feels fresh and modern with white marble tabletops and organically shaped ceramic servingware. The experience at Roots Southern Table, makes it hard to leave but easy to return."