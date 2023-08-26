Seattle residents were in for the surprise of their lives when they dropped by the local Starbucks at 102 Pike St. and realized one of the biggest artists in pop music is their barista!

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran stopped by the coffee shop on Friday to make the first-ever Pumpkin Spice Lattes of the season for guests and celebrate the release of his upcoming album Autumn Variations, but his unexpected presence most likely woke them up more than the caffeine did.

Sheeran wrote about the surprise visit on his Instagram account accompanied with a recap reel of standout moments while he was there,

"Launching the Pumpkin Spice Latte to celebrate the announce of Autumn Variations here in Seattle. Thanks for having me @starbucks, if you gave me your name I gave you a new one, for I am the barista of joy. Autumn is coming, September 29th."

For dedicated followers of Sheeran, he left the address of the specific Starbucks location on his Instagram prior to his arrival, promising that pumpkin spice lattes were on him. As a result, over 100 fans had the once-in-a-lifetime experience of sipping lattes personally made by Sheeran. How lucky!

Others were able to take pictures with the star.

The event took place before Sheeran's show at the Paramount Theatre. He is performing at Lumen Field on Saturday night.