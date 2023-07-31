Ed Sheeran Gets Called 'Too Proper' While Working Legendary Hot Dog Stand

Ed Sheeran's good manners aren't a virtue at his latest surprise gig! While in Chicago for his Mathematics Tour, Sheeran surprised fans by serving them hot dogs at the city's legendary Weiner Circle hot dog stand. "Serving up our famous char dogs, cheddar fries, and insults since 1983," the restaurant's bio on Twitter reads and it turns out Sheeran wasn't living up to that last part.

"Our newest trainee @edsheeran has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly," they tweeted on Saturday, July 29th, along with photos of a smiling Sheeran interacting with fans. Earlier in the day, the hot dog stand teased a "special guest" who was visiting that day. Their hint read: "Do you want Edchup with that."