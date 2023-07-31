Ed Sheeran Gets Called 'Too Proper' While Working Legendary Hot Dog Stand
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 31, 2023
Ed Sheeran's good manners aren't a virtue at his latest surprise gig! While in Chicago for his Mathematics Tour, Sheeran surprised fans by serving them hot dogs at the city's legendary Weiner Circle hot dog stand. "Serving up our famous char dogs, cheddar fries, and insults since 1983," the restaurant's bio on Twitter reads and it turns out Sheeran wasn't living up to that last part.
"Our newest trainee @edsheeran has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly," they tweeted on Saturday, July 29th, along with photos of a smiling Sheeran interacting with fans. Earlier in the day, the hot dog stand teased a "special guest" who was visiting that day. Their hint read: "Do you want Edchup with that."
Our newest trainee @edsheeran has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly pic.twitter.com/7IYOBZMZcW— The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) July 29, 2023
The social media tease attracted a horde of people trying to get a hot dog served to them by the one and only Ed Sheeran! The singer took to his Instagram to share a video of all the madness and the hilarious employees who were in charge of training him. "Served hot dogs at @wienerscircle today. This place is legendary is Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it. See you at the stadium tonight x," Sheeran wrote after the experience.
If you've been following Sheeran on social media, then you already know he loves to surprise his fans. Earlier this month, the singer crashed a youth orchestra recital taking place at the Tobin Community Center in Boston. Most recently, he headed to a popular karaoke bar after his Nashville show and gave a stunning performance of Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way," and even performed his own hit song "Thinking Out Loud."