Ex-Teacher Who Threatened To Kill Trumps Stalked Barron At School: Report

A former teacher who threatened to kill former President Donald Trump and his youngest son, Barron, had allegedly stalked the 17-year-old at his Florida high school prior to her recent arrest.

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, of Chicago, who was charged with transmitting threats to kill another person, traveled to West Palm Beach in March and asked questions about Barron Trump while outside Oxbridge Academy before being questioned by law enforcement, according to court and police records obtained by the Chicago Tribune this week. Prosecutors revealed that Fiorenza "had an encounter with a sheriff" outside the school at the time of the incident during a detention hearing at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse on Monday (August 21).

U.S. Attorney Adam Rosenbloom, who argued that Fiorenza "poses a real danger" and should be denied bond during Wednesday's (August 23) hearing, claimed that the alleged stalking incident showed "these are not idle threats from behind a keyboard."

Fiorenza reportedly told a sheriff's deputy on campus that she had "conducted her own investigation" into whether Barron Trump was at the school, the report states. School officials told Fiorenza that she was trespassing and would be arrested if she returned to the property.

The 41-year-old was later found by Secret Service responding to the incident at a nearby gas station later in the afternoon and drove her back to her hotel, according to the report. On May 21, Fiorenza emailed the Oxbridge Academy headmaster and wrote, "I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Baron Trump (sic) straight in the face at any opportunity that I get!" according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Chicago Tribune.

Fiorenza reportedly sent another similar email threatening Barron Trump's life in early June, the complaint states. The 41-year-old faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Fiorenza was a previously employed by the Chicago Public Schools district from September 22, 2019 until her termination on August 30, 2020, according to the district, which didn't confirm whether she was a teacher, despite her Facebook page claiming that she taught social studies..