Trump Breaks Silence On 'Terrible Experience' During Georgia Booking

Former President Donald Trump referred to being booked at Georgia's Fulton County Jail as a "terrible experience" and claimed he had "never heard the word mugshot" prior to his being taken on Thursday (August 24).

"I came in, I was treated very nicely — but it is what it is. I took a mug shot. I had never heard the word 'mug shot.' They didn’t teach me that at the Wharton School of Finance,” Trump told Newsmax hours after his booking Thursday night, adding that his booking was "a very sad experience" and called it a "very sad day for our country."

“I went through an experience that I never thought I’d have to go through, but then I’ve gone through the same experience three other times,” he added. “In my whole life, I didn’t know anything about indictments. And now I’ve been indicted, like, four times.

“It’s just like one thing after the next. What they want to do is they want to try and wear you out which they would never do … Just an absolute horrible thing that they’re doing.

“And I’ve never seen anything like it. This is Third World country."

Trump spent approximately 20 minutes at the correctional facility on Thursday, 10 days after being indicted on 13 counts, including racketeering, conspiracy, false statements and asking a public official to violate their oath of office in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The former president was released on $200,000 and agreed to an order limiting his posts on social media in reference to witnesses or co-defendants in the case before his X account later shared a picture of his mugshot serving as his first post on the website formerly known as Twitter since January 6, 2021.