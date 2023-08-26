Raiders, Josh Jacobs Agree To New Deal Amid Holdout

Jacobs can reportedly earn up to $200,000 through incentives as part of the new deal. The former Alabama standout led the NFL in rushing yards in 2022, the final year of his rookie contract after Las Vegas decided to decline his fifth-year option prior to a career season.

The Raiders placed the franchise tag on Jacobs this offseason after failing to agree to a long-term deal prior to July's deadline, leading to his holdout, which concluded with Saturday's agreement on a new one-year deal.

Jacobs was selected by the Raiders at No. 24 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft and recorded more than 1,000 yards during three of his first four NFL seasons, which included a career best 1,653 yards in 2022.