Giants, Saquon Barkley Reach New Deal Amid Potential Holdout

"My leverage is I could say, 'f--- you' to the Giants, I could say, 'f--- you to my teammates,' " Barkley said (h/t NFL.com). "And be like, 'You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up. I won't play a down.' And that's a play I could use."

Barkley hadn't signed the franchise tag tender the Giants placed on him in March and, therefore, wouldn't have faced any fines for skipping the team's upcoming mandatory training camp as he isn't currently under contract. The former No. 2 overall pick was due a $10.091 million salary in 2023, as well as a 120% increase if he gets the franchise tag again in 2024.

"Anybody who knows me knows that's not something I want to do," Barkley said while addressing the possibly missing games. "But is it something that crossed my mind, I never thought I would ever do that. But now I'm at a point where it's like, 'Jesus, I might have to take it to this level.' Am I prepared and willing to take it to the level. I don't know. That's something I gotta sit down. I gotta sit down and talk to my family. I gotta sit down and talk to my team. gotta really strategize about this. Can't just go off emotions. I can try to get as much money as I can, but what really matters is winning. I know if I'm able to bring a championship to New York, that's going to go miles more ahead than this contract."

Barkley had previously tweeted "It is what it is" on July 20 after the franchise tag deadline passed.