Video Shows Chaotic Scene During Shooting At High School Football Game

Four people were shot during an incident captured on the live broadcast of at a high school football game in Oklahoma Friday (August 25) night.

The incident took place during a rivalry game between Choctaw and Del City at around 10:15 p.m. local time, Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall confirmed via KOCO News. A clip from the live broadcast shows players, coaches and referees frantically running off the field after gunshots ran out.

One victim was hospitalized and treated for a gunshot wound to the thigh. At least one of the victims was identified as a student, according to Marshall.

“I know one younger, possibly high school student, was treated,” Marshall said during a press conference.