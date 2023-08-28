Miguel Performs New Music While Hanging By Hooks Pierced In His Back

Miguel delivered four new songs off his upcoming album with extraordinary performances that pushed the boundaries of his artistry. Photos from the event showed the blood that dripped from his back after the performance was done. Fans were able to attend the event in person and tune in from around the world via a livestream show courtesy of Veeps. People who showed up to the show also got to tour interactive activations at the venue that effortlessly combined art, technology, and music.



The performance comes in support of Miguel's Viscera album. So far, he's dropped two songs from the LP: "Give It To Me" and "Number 9" featuring Lil Yachty. It serves as his first project in six years following his 2017 album War & Leisure. As of this report, the album is slated to drop in the fall but no exact release date has been confirmed.



Check out the stunning scenes from Miguel's outlandish performance below.