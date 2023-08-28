Miguel Performs New Music While Hanging By Hooks Pierced In His Back

By Tony M. Centeno

August 28, 2023

Miguel
Photo: Getty Images

Miguel had everyone on the edge of their seats as he performed new music while suspended by hooks in mid-air.

On Friday night, August 25, the "Adorn" singer performed songs from his upcoming album Viscera for the first time at an intimate event dubbed "The Viscera Experience" in partnership with Sony’s “For The Music” campaign. At one point during the show, Miguel had a team help attach two black ropes to two hooks that were pierced into both sides of his back before he was lifted into the air. He performed his new song appropriately titled "Rope" as he floated above the crowd.

Miguel delivered four new songs off his upcoming album with extraordinary performances that pushed the boundaries of his artistry. Photos from the event showed the blood that dripped from his back after the performance was done. Fans were able to attend the event in person and tune in from around the world via a livestream show courtesy of Veeps. People who showed up to the show also got to tour interactive activations at the venue that effortlessly combined art, technology, and music.

The performance comes in support of Miguel's Viscera album. So far, he's dropped two songs from the LP: "Give It To Me" and "Number 9" featuring Lil Yachty. It serves as his first project in six years following his 2017 album War & Leisure. As of this report, the album is slated to drop in the fall but no exact release date has been confirmed.

Check out the stunning scenes from Miguel's outlandish performance below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.