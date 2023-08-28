Miguel Performs New Music While Hanging By Hooks Pierced In His Back
By Tony M. Centeno
August 28, 2023
Miguel had everyone on the edge of their seats as he performed new music while suspended by hooks in mid-air.
On Friday night, August 25, the "Adorn" singer performed songs from his upcoming album Viscera for the first time at an intimate event dubbed "The Viscera Experience" in partnership with Sony’s “For The Music” campaign. At one point during the show, Miguel had a team help attach two black ropes to two hooks that were pierced into both sides of his back before he was lifted into the air. He performed his new song appropriately titled "Rope" as he floated above the crowd.
Miguel delivered four new songs off his upcoming album with extraordinary performances that pushed the boundaries of his artistry. Photos from the event showed the blood that dripped from his back after the performance was done. Fans were able to attend the event in person and tune in from around the world via a livestream show courtesy of Veeps. People who showed up to the show also got to tour interactive activations at the venue that effortlessly combined art, technology, and music.
The performance comes in support of Miguel's Viscera album. So far, he's dropped two songs from the LP: "Give It To Me" and "Number 9" featuring Lil Yachty. It serves as his first project in six years following his 2017 album War & Leisure. As of this report, the album is slated to drop in the fall but no exact release date has been confirmed.
Check out the stunning scenes from Miguel's outlandish performance below.
Miguel performing “Rope” from his upcoming album “Viscera” with two ropes pierced into his back pic.twitter.com/by6CUYxZtp— Miguel Updates (@DailyMigueI) August 26, 2023
Here is how the procedure of piercing the ropes into Miguel’s back went prior to his performance pic.twitter.com/pXSdzTRoi8— Miguel Updates (@DailyMigueI) August 26, 2023