Tennessee Spot Named The 'Coolest Hidden Wonder' In The State

When searching for fun and interesting things to do when traveling to a new area, it often pays to veer off the beaten path and the explore oft-overlooked, or possibly even strange, destinations and attractions.

Using data from Atlas Obscura, Stacker searched around the country for the "coolest hidden wonders," compiling a list of the top spot in each state, from an upside-down forest and mysterious glowing orb to a magic mushroom house and an "underwater city for the dead."

According to the site, the coolest hidden wonder in all of Tennessee is The Evil Dead cabin, a now-defunct cabin in Morristown that served as the setting of the iconic horror film. However, it should be noted that the cabin is on private property where trespassers may face a real threat rather than a fictional haunting if they were to get near.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The 'cabin in the woods' has become a trope of modern-day horror films. But the film that brought this scary concept to mass audiences was The Evil Dead in 1981 — and in 1979, director Sam Raimi shot this cult favorite largely at a real cabin in Morristown, Tennessee, which subsequently burned down. All that's left of The Evil Dead cabin is part of the fireplace, the film's lead actor Bruce Campbell told Knox News. And, he warned, it's on private property — in an area where locals might take a criminal offense such as trespassing pretty seriously."

Check out the full list at Stacker.com to read up on the coolest hidden wonders around the country.