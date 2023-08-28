The Best Mom & Pop Restaurant In New York

If you've been craving delicious, homestyle cooking, but don't feel like putting multiple hours into crafting a meal, look no further than the best mom and pop restaurant around! This special restaurant is known for its "old-fashioned" hospitality, timeless atmosphere, and delectable cuisine among other stand-out qualities. While many of these charming eateries exist throughout America, only one in each state is known for being the absolute best. Wether it be the staff, food, or location; something about this mom and pop restaurant keeps customers coming back for more, and we're going to tell you why!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best mom and pop restaurant in New York is The Country Corner Cafe in Saratoga Springs.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best mom and pop restaurant in the entire state:

"Upstate New York isn't short on super-cute, mom-and-pop style joints, and The Country Corner Cafe is one of the most popular. It changed hands in early 2023, with original owner Roseann Hotaling selling it to couple Julee and Mark O'Callaghan, who promise to keep everything customers love about the place. It's open until lunchtime each day, but breakfast is the real draw here. Try the Southern Benedict, with spicy turkey sausage and fried green tomatoes."

