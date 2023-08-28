In an age where corporate cultures vary immensely, and job satisfaction often remains elusive, Forbes is still on a mission to maintain its yearly report on every state's best employer. Its fifth edition of the annual list was recently released:

"These aren’t the best large or midsize employers nationally, but a deeper look at which companies are closer-to-home options for every American worker.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey 70,000 workers at companies (minimum of 500 employees) in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Participants were asked if they would recommend their employer to others, and to evaluate their employer based on working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development, company image and more. Participants also assessed employers beyond their own. All surveys were anonymous to encourage candor.

The number of companies on each state’s list varied by the size of its companies and workforce. Ultimately, a total of 1392 organizations made at least one state list, with 269 (think Apple and JPMorgan Chase) ranking in multiple states."

New Mexico's number one company is the U.S. Department of Energy.

With 129,987 employees, the government services department has been operating since 1977.

The U.S. Department of Energy is followed by Intel at number two and Presbyterian Healthcare Services taking the third spot.