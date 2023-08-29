3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Reported Off West Coast

By Jason Hall

August 29, 2023

Photo: USGS

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported approximately 30 miles from Dana Point, California overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The natural disaster, which is reported to have had a depth of 11.1 miles, was pinpointed in the Pacific Ocean within 35 miles from several other coastal cities including Avalon, San Clemente and Oceanside. There have been no other earthquakes nearby with a magnitude of 3.0 or greater within the last 10 days.

The earthquake was, however, reported nine days after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported to have hit Ventura County on as Tropical Storm Hilary moved closer to southern California, the United States Geological Survey confirmed at the time.

The August 20 earthquake was reported to have centered near Ojai and was followed by a series of aftershocks, the largest of which measured at a magnitude of 3.6. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in relation to the earthquake, which was reported to be felt by social media users across Los Angeles and Riverside counties, according to ABC7.com.

California and Nevada are reported to average about 234 earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 3.0 to 4.0 annually, according to a recent three-year data sample obtained by QUAKEBOT via the Los Angeles Times.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.