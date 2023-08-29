3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Reported Off West Coast

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported approximately 30 miles from Dana Point, California overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The natural disaster, which is reported to have had a depth of 11.1 miles, was pinpointed in the Pacific Ocean within 35 miles from several other coastal cities including Avalon, San Clemente and Oceanside. There have been no other earthquakes nearby with a magnitude of 3.0 or greater within the last 10 days.

The earthquake was, however, reported nine days after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported to have hit Ventura County on as Tropical Storm Hilary moved closer to southern California, the United States Geological Survey confirmed at the time.