Browns Wish Player Happy Birthday, Cut Him Hours Later

The Cleveland Browns cut veteran offensive lineman Michael Dunn hours after wishing him happy birthday on Monday (August 28).

The Browns initially shared a "happy birthday" graphic featuring Dunn on their X account at 10:00 a.m. ET with, "Join us in sending the happiest of birthday wishes to @MikeDunn4Real!"

Less than three later, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Browns were waiving Dunn.

"The #Browns are waiving OL Michael Dunn, per source. He appeared in 28 games with four starts over the past three years," Pelissero wrote.

The Browns' post remained on its X account Tuesday (August 29), which led to several critical responses from fans.