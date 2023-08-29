Browns Wish Player Happy Birthday, Cut Him Hours Later
By Jason Hall
August 29, 2023
The Cleveland Browns cut veteran offensive lineman Michael Dunn hours after wishing him happy birthday on Monday (August 28).
The Browns initially shared a "happy birthday" graphic featuring Dunn on their X account at 10:00 a.m. ET with, "Join us in sending the happiest of birthday wishes to @MikeDunn4Real!"
Less than three later, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Browns were waiving Dunn.
"The #Browns are waiving OL Michael Dunn, per source. He appeared in 28 games with four starts over the past three years," Pelissero wrote.
The Browns' post remained on its X account Tuesday (August 29), which led to several critical responses from fans.
Join us in sending the happiest of birthday wishes to @MikeDunn4Real! pic.twitter.com/qpRgcZly4P— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 28, 2023
The #Browns are waiving OL Michael Dunn, per source. He appeared in 28 games with four starts over the past three years.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 28, 2023
"Cutting him on his birthday is crazy," X user @ETNSZN wrote.
"Seriously, your PR team needs to be smarter!" X user @RowdyDawg85 posted.
"You cut the man on his birthday….," X user @nickshep7777 wrote.
Dunn was among numerous NFL players cut on Monday during the deadline given to all 32 teams to reduce their rosters to 53 players ahead of Week 1 of the season, but was a move described as being "somewhat surprising to many," according to Sports Illustrated's Damon Wolfe.
"Dunn appeared to be the top backup to the Browns pair of Pro-Bowl guards in Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller. The corresponding moves to be made will be very interesting to watch play out.”
Dunn spent the past three seasons with the Browns, appearing in 28 games and making four starts.