Browns Release Perrion Winfrey Hours After Disturbing Video Shared Online
By Jason Hall
July 19, 2023
The Cleveland Browns released second-year defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Wednesday (July 19) amid an ongoing investigation into allegations that he chased threatened two women while in possession of a gun in downtown Cleveland Tuesday (July 18) night, his second off-field incident since April, FOX 8 News reports.
An Instagram story shared hours before Winfrey's release included a man repeatedly asking "you don't think it's on me?" and threatening to "smack the s*** out of both of y'all" as a woman, who addressed the man as "Perrion" and identified him in her caption, held the camera while she and a female friend attempted to walk away.
Perrion Winfrey is currently under investigation for chasing a girl with a gun out of a Cleveland hotel lobby.— Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) July 19, 2023
Here’s the Instagram story that was posted last night: pic.twitter.com/SuW52QwLcG
"Perrion Winfrey just chased us barefoot out of the nine pointed his (gun emoji) at me and put his hands on me stole both of my phones and pulled off," the woman wrote in the Instagram story caption. "Listen to this s*** him and Cous r f*****g crazy for no reason. Camera footage is coming."
The story also included a caption in which the woman claimed she was "literally scared to go home" and then showed a visible bruise on her neck with the caption, "This is what you stand for ?!?? @clevelandbrowns."
The women told police that they both knew Winfrey, 22, prior to the incident. The former Oklahoma standout has not yet been charged or arrested in relation to the incident.
Winfrey was previously arrested in relation to a physical altercation with his girlfriend during an argument in Harris County, Texas in April. The 22-year-old was charged with misdemeanor assault of a family member, according to court documents obtained by ESPN.
Police said Winfrey grabbed his girlfriend and "unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly" caused "bodily harm" during the alleged incident, which was reported to have taken place at around 7:00 p.m. on April 10 and stemmed from a disagreement about a dog and keys to a rental car. Winfrey, along with teammate Greg Newsome II, was reported to be robbed at gunpoint during an incident in a parking lot outside a local nightclub last month.