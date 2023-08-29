JAY-Z Returns To Instagram And Teases New Music

Towards the end of the trailer, JAY-Z confirms that he will have new music featured in the film. He appears to be following a similar blueprint from two years ago when he promoted his previous full-length film The Harder They Fall. At the time, the New York native, who's never been a fan of social media, joined Instagram only to post the film's official poster on his timeline and a countdown of the film's debut on Netflix to his Instagram Story. He eventually left the social media app within a day.



This will be the fourth soundtrack Hov has been involved with during his lengthy career. After he released Streets Is Watching (1998) and American Gangster (2007), JAY-Z contributed to the official soundtrack for The Harder They Fall when he teamed up with Kid Cudi on "Guns Go Bang" plus Jadakiss and Conway The Machine for "King Kong Riddim." Jeymes Samuel also served as the executive producer on the OST.



The Book of Clarence and its accompanying soundtrack is expected to arrive January 2024.