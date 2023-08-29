Nicki Minaj Teases Upcoming Single From 'Pink Friday 2' Album
By Tony M. Centeno
August 29, 2023
Nicki Minaj has blessed the Barbz with a preview of her new single off her upcoming album.
The Queen rapper dropped off a generous snippet of her new song "Last Time I Saw You" in a TikTok post on Monday afternoon, August 28. In the clip featuring photos of Nicki from the past and present, you can hear nearly a minute of her next single off Pink Friday 2. Nicki flaunts her soothing vocals in the first verse before she unloads her usual sharp bars on the pop-rap track, which is reportedly produced by Hendrix Smoke and ATL Jacob.
"I wish I'd hugged you tighter the last time that I saw you/I wish l didn’t waste precious time that night when I called you," Nicki croons on the chorus. "I wish I remembered to say I'd do anything for you/Maybe I pushed you away because I thought that I'd bore you."
Nicki Minaj first previewed the track a couple of weeks ago during an Instagram Live session. After her TikTok preview, Minaj confirmed that the full version of the record will drop on Friday, September 1. It will arrive two months before her fifth studio album Pink Friday 2. She originally planned to release the album in October, however, she recently decided to push it back to November.
"Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit," she wrote in June. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out 🙁 so…here it goes: 🎀 MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23- 🎀 and she shall be called: Pink Friday 2 🎀"
Listen to another snippet below and catch her new song "Last Time I Saw You" on Friday.
#LastTimeISawYou preSAVE available now! https://t.co/z1TPdGd6FP pic.twitter.com/8LvX4tEX6V— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 25, 2023