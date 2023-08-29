Nicki Minaj Teases Upcoming Single From 'Pink Friday 2' Album

"I wish I'd hugged you tighter the last time that I saw you/I wish l didn’t waste precious time that night when I called you," Nicki croons on the chorus. "I wish I remembered to say I'd do anything for you/Maybe I pushed you away because I thought that I'd bore you."



Nicki Minaj first previewed the track a couple of weeks ago during an Instagram Live session. After her TikTok preview, Minaj confirmed that the full version of the record will drop on Friday, September 1. It will arrive two months before her fifth studio album Pink Friday 2. She originally planned to release the album in October, however, she recently decided to push it back to November.



"Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit," she wrote in June. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out 🙁 so…here it goes: 🎀 MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23- 🎀 and she shall be called: Pink Friday 2 🎀"



Listen to another snippet below and catch her new song "Last Time I Saw You" on Friday.