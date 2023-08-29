WATCH: Braves Star Ronald Acuna Rushed By 2 Fans During Game
By Jason Hall
August 29, 2023
A video shared online shows two fans rushing Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. in the outfield during the seventh inning of his team's 14-4 win against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Monday (August 28) night.
The video, which was shared by X user Billy Grossman (@44billyg), showed the first fan approach Acuña in the outfield before the All-Star placed his arm around him. The fan was then pulled back by multiple security members as he attempted to hug Acuña.
A second fan is then seen running into the scrum and appeared to also try hugging the All-Star as he is level by security, which caused Acuña to fall backward in the process.
DOUBLE ACUNA HUG @StoolBaseball pic.twitter.com/LRpDYO35fZ— Billy Grossman (@44billyg) August 29, 2023
Acuńa didn't appear to be injured as he smiled and gave a thumbs-up sign after the incident took place.
"I was a little scared at first," Acuna said through an interpreter via ESPN. "I think the fans were out there and asking for pictures. I really couldn't say anything because at that point, security was already there and we were already kind of tangled up, but security was able to get there and everything's OK. We're all OK, and I hope they're OK."
Braves manager Brian Snitker said he was disappointed in the fans' decision to rush the field.
"You don't want to see that happen, I know that," Snitker said via ESPN. "You don't know what they will do when they get out there. It's a scary situation."
Rockies manager Bud Black echoed Snitker's sentiments.
"That's disappointing, for me, that it happens, especially in our ballpark, in our town," Black said via ESPN. "That bothers me. It bothers me in general when I see it elsewhere, in all sports."
Acuña is a favorite to win the National League Most Valuable Player award with a .335 average, 29 home runs and 79 RBIs, which included recording four hits, one home run, 5 RBIs, one walk and four runs during Monday's win.