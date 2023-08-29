WATCH: Braves Star Ronald Acuna Rushed By 2 Fans During Game

Acuńa didn't appear to be injured as he smiled and gave a thumbs-up sign after the incident took place.

"I was a little scared at first," Acuna said through an interpreter via ESPN. "I think the fans were out there and asking for pictures. I really couldn't say anything because at that point, security was already there and we were already kind of tangled up, but security was able to get there and everything's OK. We're all OK, and I hope they're OK."

Braves manager Brian Snitker said he was disappointed in the fans' decision to rush the field.

"You don't want to see that happen, I know that," Snitker said via ESPN. "You don't know what they will do when they get out there. It's a scary situation."

Rockies manager Bud Black echoed Snitker's sentiments.

"That's disappointing, for me, that it happens, especially in our ballpark, in our town," Black said via ESPN. "That bothers me. It bothers me in general when I see it elsewhere, in all sports."

Acuña is a favorite to win the National League Most Valuable Player award with a .335 average, 29 home runs and 79 RBIs, which included recording four hits, one home run, 5 RBIs, one walk and four runs during Monday's win.