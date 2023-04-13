Video Shows Fan Tackle Colorado Rockies Mascot; Investigation Launched
By Jason Hall
April 13, 2023
An incident in which a fan tackled Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger is being investigated by the Denver Police Department.
“We’re working with the Rockies to try to identify the individual who was involved,” Denver Police spokesman Doug Schepman said Thursday (April 13) via the Denver Post.. “We’re looking at all the available evidence.
A video shared on Twitter by another fan shows Dinger, a fuzzy purple triceratops mascot, dancing on top of the Rockies' dugout during the team's win against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday (April 10) night.
"Boooo, drunk guy.💜 you, Dinger,," Twitter user Corrina (@_coco0218) wrote.
Another Twitter user asked the fan if the suspect was arrested shortly after the video was posted, to which Corinna responded that she was ""Honestly not sure, but acknoiwledged that the mascot's "handler and field employees stepped in and escorted him up," adding that Dinger was able to get "back out and celebrate the win."
Boooo, drunk guy. 💜 you, Dinger! pic.twitter.com/3Fe2HYO6yz— 𝚌𝚘𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚗𝚊 (@_coco0218) April 11, 2023
Honestly not sure. His handler and field employees stepped in and escorted him up. Was just glad to see Dinger back out to celebrate the win!— 𝚌𝚘𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚗𝚊 (@_coco0218) April 12, 2023
Police said the Rockies employee inside the mascot costume, who was not publicly identified, wasn't serious injured after being evaluated by medical personnel. The attacker, who was seen wearing a blue jacket in the video, "has not been identified or arrested," according to Schepman, who referred to the incident as "out of the ordinary."