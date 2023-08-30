Fitness Influencer Larissa Borges Dead At 33
By Jason Hall
August 30, 2023
Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges died at the age of 33 on Monday (August 28) after reportedly suffering double cardiac arrest due to unknown causes, according to local media outlet Rio Grande Do Sul via the New York Post.
Borges' family confirmed her death in a post shared on her Instagram account.
“The pain of losing someone so young, just 33 years old, and so kind, is overwhelming. Our hearts are broken, and the longing we will feel is indescribable," the family wrote of Borges, who they said "fought courageously."
Borges was reported to have gone into a coma while traveling to Gramado one week prior to her death, her family confirmed in posts updating her status on social media. The 33-year-old later suffered a second cardiac episode and was pronounced dead on Monday.
Borges' official cause of death has not yet been determined, however, a preliminary investigation revealed that she could have been intoxicated when the initial cardiac arrest took place. Authorities have scheduled a post-mortem examination on Borges' body in order to determine her official cause of death.
“There is a report of a possible ingestion of narcotic substances, accumulated with alcoholic beverages,” said Deputy Gustavo Barcellos while referring to the ongoing investigation via the New York Post. “The body was sent for necropsy. We will try to search through laboratory tests for substances that she possibly consumed.”
Borges had more than 30,000 followers on her Instagram account prior to her death. Borges' family is seeking donations to have her body transferred from Gramado to her hometown, the Mirror reports.