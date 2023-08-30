Fitness Influencer Larissa Borges Dead At 33

Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges died at the age of 33 on Monday (August 28) after reportedly suffering double cardiac arrest due to unknown causes, according to local media outlet Rio Grande Do Sul via the New York Post.

Borges' family confirmed her death in a post shared on her Instagram account.

“The pain of losing someone so young, just 33 years old, and so kind, is overwhelming. Our hearts are broken, and the longing we will feel is indescribable," the family wrote of Borges, who they said "fought courageously."

Borges was reported to have gone into a coma while traveling to Gramado one week prior to her death, her family confirmed in posts updating her status on social media. The 33-year-old later suffered a second cardiac episode and was pronounced dead on Monday.