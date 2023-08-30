Imagine Dragons Fulfill Their Gaming Fantasy With New Song

The members of Imagine Dragons fulfilled their gaming dreams on Wednesday (August 30) by releasing a song they wrote for Bethesda Game Studios’ upcoming video game Starfield. The track, "Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)" is an ethereal ballad that blends Dan Reynolds' poignant lyrics with soaring orchestration written by the game's composer Inon Zur.

"Bethesda created iconic games we've been playing for most of our lives, and we're honored to have collaborated on this song for Starfield," Reynolds wrote in a statement. "The song, like the game, asks some of the most difficult questions we face as humans trying to find our place in the universe."

"The band has created an amazing, emotional, and memorable song, and I joined them in crafting the Starfield motif into the song as well as iconic elements from the Main Theme and the Starfield orchestral treatment," Zur added. "The outcome is a massive celebration for Starfield and I hope that the group’s fans as well as gamers from all over the world will find it as exhilarating and magnificent as we all feel.”

Starfield comes out on September 6. Watch the "Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)," which features graphics from the game, above.