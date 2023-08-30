Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson Includes His Own Son On Roster Cuts

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson included his own son among the mandatory final cuts made to his roster on Tuesday (August 29).

Tight end Josh Pederson, 25, was among the players released as the Jaguars -- along with all 32 NFL teams -- cut down their roster to 53 players ahead of Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the Athletic reports. The younger Pederson was signed by his father's team in July to provide more depth at the tight end position.

Doug Pederson, 55, publicly acknowledged the possibility of having to cut his own son prior to making the move on Tuesday.