Jacksonville Jaguars Hiring Big Name Head Coach: Report

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly found their next head coach.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Jaguars are hiring former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson for the same position.

"Sources: The #Jaguars are hiring Doug Pederson as their new coach."

Pederson coached the Eagles from 2016-2020, which included leading Philadelphia to a 41-33 win against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII -- the franchise's first and only Super Bowl victory -- during his second season in 2017.

The former NFL quarterback went to the playoffs during each of his next two seasons, but finished the 2020 season with a 4-11-1 record before being fired as head coach in January 2021.