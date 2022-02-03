Jacksonville Jaguars Hiring Big Name Head Coach: Report
By Jason Hall
February 4, 2022
The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly found their next head coach.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Jaguars are hiring former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson for the same position.
"Sources: The #Jaguars are hiring Doug Pederson as their new coach."
Pederson coached the Eagles from 2016-2020, which included leading Philadelphia to a 41-33 win against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII -- the franchise's first and only Super Bowl victory -- during his second season in 2017.
The former NFL quarterback went to the playoffs during each of his next two seasons, but finished the 2020 season with a 4-11-1 record before being fired as head coach in January 2021.
Sources: The #Jaguars are hiring Doug Pederson as their new coach.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 4, 2022
Pederson owns a career head coaching record of 42-37-1 during five seasons with the Eagles.
Pederson was among several names linked to the Jaguars' coaching vacancy following the termination of former head coach Urban Meyer in December.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich -- who played quarterback for the Jaguars from 2003-06 -- was a finalist for Jacksonville's coaching position but reportedly took his name out of consideration on Thursday (February 3), Tampa Bay Times Buccaneers beat writer Rick Stroud reported, while also naming Pederson and former Las Vegas Raiders interim Rich Bisaccia as "strong candidates" for the position.
Hearing Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is expected to remove himself from consideration for the Jaguars head coaching job soon. Former Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia and former Eagles coach Doug Pederson remain strong candidates.— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 3, 2022