Philadelphia Schools Release New Mask Policy For 2023-24 School Year

By Logan DeLoye

August 30, 2023

Pre school teacher helping children to put on shoes indoors in cloakroom at nursery, coronavirus concept.
Photo: Moment RF

Philadelphia's schools recently revealed their COVID-19 safety plan for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to CBS News Philadelphia, despite a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the city within the last month, students will not be required to wear masks this school year. The plan details that students will have the option to wear a mask, but will be allowed to remove it if desired as long as they have not just returned from a 5-day isolation.

Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 5 days. Philadelphia's schools will allow these individuals to partake in virtual teaching and learning until they are permitted to return to school. If the infected individual is still exhibiting symptoms after 5 days of isolation, they will need to continue to isolate until symptoms subside. Students and staff will still have to wear a mask in school for 5 days after returning from isolation (even if all of their symptoms have gone) in an effort to control the spread of the virus. Officials "highly-recommend" continuing the use of a mask for 10 days, but only 5 days is required.

CBS News Philadelphia mentioned that sick students sent home during the school day will need to be picked up by a parent, and will be given a free Covid test to take home with them. The 2023-2024 school year is set to start on September 5th!

For more information regarding the latest mask policy, visit phila.gov.

