The Best Mom & Pop Restaurant In Pennsylvania

If you've been craving delicious, homestyle cooking, but don't feel like putting multiple hours into crafting a meal, look no further than the best mom and pop restaurant around! This special restaurant is known for its "old-fashioned" hospitality, timeless atmosphere, and delectable cuisine among other stand-out qualities. While many of these charming eateries exist throughout America, only one in each state is known for being the absolute best. Wether it be the staff, food, or location; something about this mom and pop restaurant keeps customers coming back for more, and we're going to tell you why!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best mom and pop restaurant in Pennsylvania is Neptune Diner located in Lancaster.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best mom and pop restaurant in the entire state:

"Established in 1994, Lancaster's Neptune Diner is a much-loved family-owned and run spot that regularly scoops the prize for the state's best diner. Open for breakfast and lunch, it offers homestyle cooking, with an extensive menu of breakfast favorites, sandwiches, burgers and more. Try their famous meatloaf stack – meatloaf topped with beef gravy, mushrooms, and Cheddar cheese, served on a mound of homemade mashed potatoes."

