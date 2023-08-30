WATCH: Mitch McConnell Freezes Again When Asked About Reelection Plans

For the second time in just over a month, Senator Mitch McConnell froze while taking questions from reporters. On Wednesday (August 30), the Senate Minority Leader was being asked questions by the press after delivering a speech at an event in Covington, Kentucky.

When McConnell was asked about his plans to run for reelection in 2026, the 81-year-old Senator froze up. After about ten seconds, an aide approached the podium and asked him, "Did you hear the question, Senator? Running for reelection in 2026."

McConnell did not respond.

"I'm sorry ya'll, we're gonna need a minute," the aide told reporters as a member of the McConnell's detail came up and whispered something to him.

The aide then asked reporters if they had any other questions. McConnell briefly answered a question about Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. When asked about former President Donald Trump, he refused to answer and then stepped away from the podium.

After the incident, a spokesperson for McConnell said, "Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today."

An aide for the Senator told NBC News that he "feels fine" but will get checked out by a doctor before his next event as a precautionary measure.

In July, McConnell froze for nearly 30 seconds while addressing reporters in the Senate lobby.

There have been concerns about McConnell's health following a fall in March in which he sustained a concussion.